Here is what Goa has to offer in the area of adventure sports in India

People are increasingly choosing to participate in adventure sports nowadays when visiting a tourist destination. Looking at this growing trend, some Indian states have begun looking into more ways to provide tourists with a comprehensive package. Goa reportedly outperforms all other states in this regard since it not only delivers immaculate beaches but also an adrenaline rush through thrilling adventure sports. Here are some things the state has to offer thrill-seekers and also those who are interested in trying adventure sports for the first time:

Bungee jumping: In collaboration with Goa Tourism, Goa has developed its own 55-meter-high bungee jumping station, overlooking Mayem Lake and its surrounding vegetation. The platform was constructed by the same company that built India's highest bungee jumping station, at a height of 83 metres in Rishikesh.

Parasailing: Flying over the ocean can be a thrilling experience, and Goa is the best place in India to do it. The beaches in the state also offer a variety of water sports, including flyboarding and jet skiing.

Trekking: There are more than a dozen trekking trails in Goa that are great for exhilarating outdoor adventures. Your appetite for some top-notch adventure will be satisfied by these trails. Sonsogor trek, Satregad Fort trek, Netravali Waterfalls trek, and Udaan Dongor trek are a few of the well-known treks in the state.

Hot air balloon: A hot air balloon journey above the lush fields will allow you to see the area from a bird's eye perspective. You can participate in this adventure activity while taking in the tranquillity of Goa's sea cliffs.

Scuba diving and snorkelling: Goa is well known for its scuba diving experience, which entices all visitors to attempt it at least once in their lives. It is the ideal destination for water sports enthusiasts. For this activity, there are some pick-up locations in Baga, Candolim, and Calangute.

In addition, Goa provides adventures in windsurfing, white water rafting, and kayaking, and new activities are always being added to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience. While bungy jumping is available year-round, the optimum time to engage in water sports in Goa is from October to May.