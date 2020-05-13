Hot milk: With a pinch of nutmeg powder and turmeric helps induce sleep. Milk contains the compound tryptophan, which is a sleep-promoting substance.





Nutmeg: Myristicin is the main active ingredient in nutmeg. Myristicin is an established psychoactive and brain stimulant, but also helps soothe the mind while improving sleep by decreasing activity of stress-related enzymes.





Turmeric: Curcumin plays a powerful role in getting and keeping your mood high. It’s been shown to enhance brain chemicals such as noradrenaline and serotonin, and increases the production of dopamine, which aids in good sleep.



Almonds and walnuts: Contain the compound tryptophan, which is a sleep-promoting substance.

Bananas: Contain the compound tryptophan, which is a sleep-promoting substance.





Chamomile tea: A flavonoid compound called apigenin is responsible for chamomile’s sleep-inducing properties. Apigenin seems to activate GABA A receptors, a process that helps stimulate sleep.

Rice: It’s high glycemic index helps in inducing good sleep.

Kiwi: The sleep-promoting effects of kiwis are thought to be due to their content of serotonin, a brain chemical that helps regulate your sleep cycle.





(Contributed by Mumbai-based Nutritionist Sheryl Salis)



Photos courtesy: Unsplash