Japanese beauty is rising in popularity among Indian beauty enthusiasts. Several Instagram reels featuring labels like Hada Labo and Tatcha is a case in point!

So today we are calling out to J-beauty fans, as popular Japanese drugstore beauty brand, Bioré, known for their sunscreens launched in India today. Helmed by the Kao Corporation, this Tokyo-based wellness label established in 1980 is now available in India, starting today. A quick glimpse of their recent India Instagram page will make it clear, the brand is pronounced “Bee-Oh-Ray.” It is available on Nykaa, starting today.



Although the brand also offers make-up remover cleansing oils, wash foams and pore cleansing strips, it is really their sunscreens that are the hero product of the label. What makes it stand out is that they claim that the sunscreens boast Micro Defense Formula - a capsule including UV protection agents. We also learnt that Kao has obtained a patent in Japan for this technology.

Here's is a glimpse of the label of their India Instagram page:







They offer two chemical sunscreen options at the moment - Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence and Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Gel.



Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence| SPF 50+ PA++++ seems designed with acne-prone, oily or combination skin in mind. It has a water gel formula with humectants or moisturising elements like Hyaluronic Acid and Royal Jelly Extract act as moisturising ingredients.



The brand claims that Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Gel | SPF 50+ PA++++ has one of the World's First Micro Defense Formula that provides even coverage for skin, fine lines and uneven surfaces at a micro-level. It might come in handy for those aiming for a dewy glass skin look!





Available online.