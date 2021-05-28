Beauty oils are all the rage globally and traditional Indian medicine systems like Ayurveda swear by their efficacy. We list out three beauty oils from three organic brands that focus on natural essential oils and pure ingredients.

Fresh harvest

This Helichrysum and Rosehip Oil from Juicy Chemistry promises to be nourishing and help improve skin health and tone. It is rich in antioxidants courtesy plant oils such as rosehip and carrot seed and essential oils such as helichrysum and frankincense. We are told, the ingredients are freshly harvested and are used without any processing or refinement and are sourced ethically and sustainably. Preferably, use at night. INR 650. Available online.

Gold rush

Recode’s Rose Gold Oil is an interesting blend of nine natural oils that is infused with, wait for it, pure 24K gold dust. It promises to help in hydrating your skin and also claims to ensure supple, glowing and firm skin. It can also be used as primer. Leave it overnight for best results. We are told that it helps controlling pigmentation and fine lines and is rich in vitamin A, C, E and Omega 3, 6 & 9. INR 1,250. Available online.

Saffron magic

This precious saffron oil (kumkumadi tailam) from Love Organically is a potent mix of over 21 herbs with pure saffron that helps in healing, nurturing and restoring the natural glow of your skin. It promises to brighten, detoxify the skin, reduce dark spots, soothe irritated skin and fight hormonal imbalances. Apply a thin layer and leave it overnight without washing. Use it two to three times a day, continuously for a week after which, it can be used once daily. INR 3,300. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal