Check out new skin and haircare products from OZiva

If clean beauty is your kryptonite, it’s time you gave OZiva’s skin and haircare range a chance. The brand follows the core philosophy of empowering individuals and provides holistic beauty that is truly inside and out. Their latest product line comprises an array of clean, plant-based skincare and haircare formulations that are created using scientific botanical concepts that synergistically combine the best of phytonutrients and are clinically tested.

There is Phyto Cleanse that helps manage various acne-related concerns. It has a foaming face wash, a water-based serum, and a face mask. The Inner Glo range helps make skin radiant and glowing. It includes a foaming face wash, an oil-based serum, and a face mask. The anti-pigmentation Absolut Even range fights pigmentation and uneven skin tone with a face serum and an under-eye serum. The Youth Elixir anti-ageing range reduces wrinkles, fine lines and other age-related issues. And, finally, the Naturelle Infusion keeps hair healthy.