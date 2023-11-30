Championing inclusivity for the specially-abled ahead of World Disability Day

Over the years, ITC Grand Chola has provided employment opportunities to the specially-abled across various verticals.

With World Disability Day approaching, ITC Grand Chola has conceptualised a mission to provide enhanced opportunities for people with disabilities.

At an event (with a cause) that was conducted at the hotel premises recently, disabled people from various walks of life took part and witnessed the felicitation of enabled persons with disability (PwD) by the Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan. Many specially-abled artists performed at the event to woo the gathering.

Other prominent personalities who took part in the event include Former State Finance Minister, D Jayakumar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, Jayashree Muralidharan, renowned social evangelist, Jayantimala Suresh, Chairman Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Mohanakrishnan and General Manager ITC Grand Chola, Shaariq Akhtar.