The iQube is touted to be a fun-to-ride urban commuter as it comes with a 4.4 kW electric motor that allows it to run 75km on a single charge.

Keeping with the company’s focus on delivering performance machines, the iQube can go from 0-40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds and can touch a top speed of 78 kmph.

Matching is performance is the new-age looks that the iQube boasts.

The scooter is equipped with an LED headlamp and taillight, an illuminated logo, and has a chiselled look that carries a sporty aura.

Like all modern sustained mobility solutions, the TVS iQube also comes fitted with superior connectivity systems that all fall under the TVS SmartXonnect Platform.

There is an advanced TFT cluster onboard that gives you access to a lot of the systems and you also get the TVS iQube app that gives you additional feature access include geo-fencing, navigation assist, last park location, remote battery status and call alerts.

You also get smart ride statistics and a range indicator to help you maximize the usability of the iQube without getting anxious about the range.

Topping it off, the brand has ensured that the EV comes with a high level of convenience and comfort that adds to the overall ownership experience.

These features include Q-park Assist, multiple riding modes, namely ECO and Power, Day and Night Display and Regenerative Braking.

Currently, only on sale in Bengaluru TVS will launch it in other domestic markets in a phase-wise manner.

The iQube has been launched at INR 1.15 lakh.