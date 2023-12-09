Kawasaki W175 Street launched at IBW 2023

Japanese superbike manufacturer Kawasaki has introduced a new variant of its street-going W175 at the India Bike Week (IBW) 2023. Called the Street, this variant of the W175 has been priced at INR 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with alloy wheels and a couple of vibrant colour options.

This makes it the most priciest variant of the W175, for the 2024 versions of the standard variant of the motorcycle (with wire-spoked wheels) cost between INR 1.29 lakh and INR 1.31 lakh (prices are ex-showroom), while the model year 2023 versions of the same are priced INR 7,000 lower still.



Kawasaki claims the motorcycle is made in India and made for India. It features retro styling, has a circular headlight with a chrome bezel, semi-digital instrument cluster, a old school fuel tank, flat seat, simple side panels and a peashooter exhaust. The wheels, by the way, are 17-inches and the lights are old school halogen units.

An old school bike with old school charm, for the old school rider!





Featuring a semi-double cradle frame, the W175 Street is powered by a 177cc single-cylinder engine that is fuel-injected. It develops 13 PS and 13.3 Nm and is teamed to a 5-speed gearbox. Weighing 135 kg, the motorcycle has telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, a 270 mm front disc with single channel ABS and a drum brake in the back

Available in Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray colour options, the motorcycle is available for booking. Kawasaki India says deliveries of the W175 Street will begin within this month..