Williams reveals adapted livery for British Grand Prix

British racing team Williams has revealed a special livery that it has curated for its F1 racing machine for this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

A statement released by the racing team reads:

We are excited to unveil an adapted livery for the British Grand Prix, designed with a British twist, while also acknowledging our past, as part of the celebrations to mark our 800th Grand Prix.

Contd: The British Grand Prix was set to be the team’s eighth centennial but, with the cancellation of Imola in May, that landmark shifted to the following race in Budapest.

As a result, we’ll be celebrating over both weekends, to ensure our home fans in the UK can be part of the commemoration.

The one-off Silverstone design, running on both FW45s of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant this weekend, pays homage to the team’s British heritage and to our beloved founder, the late Sir Frank Williams.

As mentioned by the marque, the new livery will be adorned by the racers of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant over the coming weekend and is likely to prove to be a sight to behold.