Upcoming ‘Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre’ art exhibition in Delhi aims to celebrate 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ 

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) under the Ministry for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has partnered with the Sankala Foundation to host a remarkable art exhibition named ‘Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre.’ Scheduled from November 3 to November 5, the exhibition will take place at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, as shared in a recent statement from the Ministry for Environment.

The art exhibition is a tribute to the 50-year milestone of Project Tiger, an essential wildlife conservation initiative launched in India in 1973. Project Tiger’s primary objective is the preservation and protection of the Bengal Tiger, India's national animal, and the restoration of its dwindling habitats.

The initiative revolves around identifying and safeguarding areas uniquely managed for the conservation of tiger populations and their connected ecosystems. Over time, the number of Tiger Reserves has grown to 54 across India. A crucial component of Project Tiger is the involvement of local communities in conservation efforts, which includes creating livelihood opportunities and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts.

The inauguration ceremony on November 3, beginning at 4 pm, will feature President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest. Notable dignitaries, such as the Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, and Minister of State, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, are also expected to attend, stated reports.

The exhibition seeks to portray the deep-rooted connection between tribal communities and forest dwellers residing in the vicinity of India's tiger reserves, emphasising their unique relationship with the forest and wildlife through artistic expressions. The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of paintings capturing the age-old bonds that various tribal communities, including the Gond and Bhil, share with the environment and wildlife.



These extraordinary works of art will be available for purchase, with the proceeds directed into the artists’ bank accounts. Notably, the exhibition won't just feature artwork; it will also bring several tribal artists to Delhi, providing visitors and art enthusiasts with an opportunity to engage directly with the creators.

