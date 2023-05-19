Time for no filters!: Funnyman Samay Raina is on a countrywide tour and we couldn't help but catch up with him

Samay Raina is a force to reckon with when it comes to Indian comedy. As one of the bigger names in the comic scene, Samay’s projects on various online platforms have gained him a huge following. The comedian is bringing his Unfiltered — India Tour with a fresh set for the Chennai audience. Including crowd work as part of the show, Samay promises a fun Sunday night. Ahead of his show, we have a candid chat with the comic, learning about his road to comedy, his collaborations with other comedians like Tanmay Bhat, his tryst with chess and much more! Excerpts:



How has the experience been during your INDIA TOUR 2023, so far?

It’s been an absolute thriller! I mean, live touring is my favourite part of the job. I get to travel to incredible cities, reconnect with old friends, and perform to an absolutely wild crowd every single night. It’s a comedy dream come true!



You have bagged some well-known titles like Comicstaan and Comedy Premium League. Have these specials contributed to your interest in taking up more stand-up shows?

I owe a lot of my initial audience to Comicstaan, I love what these OTT platforms do for the country! Like CPL (Comedy Premium League) really boosted the tax amount that I paid last year! So yeah, I love them and would be happy to do more!



Your collaborations with comedians like Tanmay Bhat for many reaction-based videos have kept people engaged and chuckling during the last few years. What about comical reaction videos seem to resonate with the crowd?

I love doing them! Whenever I’m free and he’s recording I always show up! It’s simply so much fun at a conceptual level itself. Four friends watching memes and laughing together, plus adding punchlines which makes it even more fun. I think the audience loves it because they watch a lot of memes these days and relate with us or sometimes, they just wait for our take on the memes that they have recently seen.



From being a print engineering student to a comedian, how has your journey been? What would you advise budding comic artistes?

My comedy journey has been a crazy butterfly effect, and it all started with that one open mic contest back in my college days. As for advice to new comedians, here’s my paradoxical advice: ‘Don’t listen to any other comedian’s advice! I know it’s a conundrum, but the truth is that finding your own unique voice and style is the key to comedic greatness. It takes a lot of self-learning and self-realisation. Don’t listen to others. DIY.’



You are also known for your avid interest in chess. What is it about the game that appeals to you?

Chess is a captivating clash of minds! As someone once famously said, “Life imitates chess.” It’s a game that demands strategic thinking, unwavering patience, and the mysterious ability to know when to strike and when to defend. It’s like a masterclass in decision-making, where each move carries the weight of countless possibilities. It’s a cerebral dance where every piece has a role to play, and the thrill of outsmarting your opponent is simply exhilarating. It’s like having the world’s most intense mental workout while having a blast!



Your YouTube channel also featured quite a number of vlogs last year. Would you want to return to vlogging in the future?

Vlogs are like spontaneous bursts of creative energy for me. I don’t have a regular schedule, but whenever inspiration strikes, I dive into vlogging mode. I’m sure I’ll be making more this year!



What can your audience in Chennai expect from the show on Sunday?

Comedy is all about the element of surprise, so I won’t spoil too much. But I can guarantee that I’ll be bringing my A-game and delivering my most genuine and authentic self on that stage. It’s going to be a wild show! I’m so excited! The theme will be what the show is named, Unfiltered!



₹499 onwards. Tickets available

May 21. 6 pm.

At IIT Madras Research Park, Taramani