New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): With an attempt to spread information in his usual fun manner, rapper and musician Baba Sehgal has released a new song titled Namaste, which is based on ways to deal with the novel coronavirus.

Sehgal who is known for is humourous songs, started Namaste by speaking about how and why he chose to make a song on the topic.

"Firstly I thought of not doing any song on this issue since it is quite a sensitive topic, but when I saw Prince Charles doing Namaste on TV, I was taken aback," he said in the video.

"I was very happy, because Namaste comes from a culture. So guys let's do the Namaste and beat this corona sh*t," he added before finally kick-starting the power-packed song.

The lyrics of the song are based on different ways to deal with COVID-19 and how people around the globe are adopting the Indian salutation 'Namaste' to greet each other amid the outbreak of the highly contagious virus.

Through his song, Sehgal asks people to not panic and stop travelling to shoot the virus.

Moving further with the song, the 'chicken fried rice' singer took on people who are not taking coronavirus seriously and asked them to not go in crowded places.

The ultimate drop of the song, is 'Haath jodo jodo karo tum namaste' which urges people to adopt the practice of joining hands for greeting each other and adopt social distancing efficiently.

The 54-year-old singer ended the song by humming, "India, China, London, Italy to America, Corona se bachne ka Indian tareeka, Namaste!"

While the government is doing its part to spread information through its advisories, music can be a fun way to make the relevant information reach the citizens in the times of a global pandemic.

The musician has won praises for his new rendition with Twitterati lauding his move.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 137 positive cases of coronavirus so far and has registered three deaths due to COVID-19.