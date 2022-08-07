Taapsee, Anurag to launch track from ‘Dobaaraa’ in Mumbai college

Actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be launching the first song Waqt Ke Jungle from the albums of Ekta Kapoor and Anurag Kashya new-age thriller Dobaaraa. The cast will be visiting a college in Mumbai for the launch on August 8.

The makers will be visiting the college in Mumbai for a launch of the song Waqt Ke Jungle as the vibe of the song will capture the young as it will be more relatable and they will then have more attatchment towards the song.

Waqt Ke Jungle is a melody that is sung by Armaan Malik while it has been composed by Gaurav Chatterji. The lyrics of the songs which are relatable and heart-touching are written by Hussain Haidry. The number will capture glimpses from the film while it will take the audience deep into the suspenseful world of Dobaaraa.

Dobaaraa’s story is about a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through a television set during a similar storm in the present.

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). Dobaaraa will be released theatrically on August 19.

