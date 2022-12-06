Sanjay Bhansali’s first music album to drop on December 7

Filmmaker and composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first music album, Sukoon, will drop on December 7. The album comprises nine original songs voiced by Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada and Madhubanti Bagchi.

The tracks, all composed by Sanjay, feature an amalgamation of instruments including tablas, flute, guitars, sarangi, sitars and harmonium. Speaking about the record, SLB shared, “Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of Covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating “SUKOON” I hope you find the same while listening. “

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love ‘SUKOON’, a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry. Not only are we excited, but proud for this association that undoubtedly surpasses any other.”

SLB recently composed the original soundtrack of his film, Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). He was also the composer (songs) of Guzaarish, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Sukoon is releasing on December 7 on Saregama’s YouTube channel and all leading streaming apps.