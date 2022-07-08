Tracklist for BTS member J-Hope's first solo album, Jack in the Box is now out!

K-pop group BTS’ member J-Hope’s solo album Jack in the Box will have ten songs, according to the group’s agency Big Hit Music. The agency revealed the song list from the upcoming album today. The album will contain the tracks: Intro, More, Pandora's Box, Stop, =, Music Box: Reflection, What if, Safety Zone, Future, and Arson, according to media sources.

Jack in the Box will be the first-ever official solo album from J-Hope. The group's agency added that the new album represents J-Hope's bold aspirations to break the mould and grow further.

Earlier on July 1, J-Hope released the first song from his album. The song titled More went viral on the Internet soon after its release. The agency reportedly has selected More and Arson as the two main tracks of the album. These two singles are said to represent the central message of the album that has consistency in genre and a story flow from the beginning to the end.

Reportedly, More is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds. The rapper-dancer boldly proclaims he wants ‘more’ in the song brimming with dark, intense and edgy sounds. On the other hand, Arson talks about J-Hope meeting the harsh world after breaking out of the ‘box’.

The album will be uploaded on music services on July 15, 2022, according to reports.

BTS recently announced a new chapter in its career. The group members took a break from the band to focus on their solo careers.

