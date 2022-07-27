Arjun Kanungo's latest track 'Rangrez' is about boundless passion of unconditional love

The La La La smashing hit singer Arjun Kanungo’s latest song Rangrez which was released on 25 July 2022 on the YouTube Channel of Sony Music featuring Actress Aisha Sharma in the beautiful melody music video.

The song was shot across beautiful beachside locales in Southern India, the video has an intriguing storyline that holds your attention right from the moment the duo hits the road for the wedding venue, till the moment Arjun says, "I do”.

Arjun told the media sources about his feelings about the song: "The song is very close to my heart, as it has the boundless passion of unconditional love. Shakeel's lyrics take you on a soulful journey. The song transports you to a place of love & precious memories with your loved ones (sic)."

He added: "It's always a pleasure working with Sony Music India and VLOOP Music, and it was a highly satisfying feeling when I heard the melody of the song. On-screen, it has been a great experience shooting with a dedicated co-actor such as Aisha, and she looks lovely in the video. The song is all yours, please show it some love! (sic)"

Aisha commenting on her experience in the music video, said: "It was so exciting to be styled as a bride for the screen. This isn't a song of a couple, but a song for those unresolved feelings that exist between friends often. It's a song for all the romantics and friends (sic)."

"Personally, I feel Arjun has sung the song so beautifully and done full justice to it. I'm sure that Rangrez will touch millions of hearts worldwide (sic)."

The song Rangrez is produced by Anil Jain and Ravi Jain and directed by Ravi Jain. The music of the song Rangrez is given by Anurag Saikia while the Lyrics of the song are written by Shakeel Azmi.

The song is also available on various music apps: Gaana, Spotify, and Jiosaavn.

