Nashville, a tribute to country music and its legendary artistes, is bound to take you on a trip like no other

All songs tell a story but not many do it like country music does. Be transported to rural America with songs that tell stories with myriad emotions, just the way the story twists and turns with Nashville, a tribute to country music, presented by Poochu’s Production.

Country music has the ability to make poetry out of any emotion. Be it love, a break-up, losing job, or simply drinking at a bar… there are so many feelings that build up and country music employs the same to make a song out of a story. Syncing sounds to these universal emotions, the live concert will bring you tales that you can instantly connect with. The first one we want to tell you about is related to the role of a mother. With Mother’s Day just a day away, isn’t this the best way to tell your mom ‘thank you’? This song is called Mr Mom, which is about a guy who gets laid off at work and when he comes back home, his wife tells him that she will go to work till he gets a job. The guy thinks it’s a great opportunity for him to relax because he is now going to do what every mom does, only to realise how much work there is to

being a mom.

Deepa Nambiar

“Another song we are presenting is called Live Like You Were Dying, which is about a 40-year-old man who has just found out that he is terminally ill. And there is this other guy who asks him, ‘What did you do when you found out this news?’ And he replies, ‘I live like I was dying’. So he goes sky diving, rock mountain climbing, he forgives people he had never forgiven, goes fishing… Basically, country music has songs are about family, love, everyday life,” says Denver Anthony Nicholas from Poochu’s Productions.

Freddy Koikaran

He adds, “The legendary artistes we are covering are Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Lee Ann Rhimes, Alan Jackson, Tammy Wynette, Connie Francis among others.”

With catchy dance tunes and soulful ballads that are often life lessons and tales of heartache, grief and joy and accomplishment, there will be live music by Sam Lemuel, Kevin Jason, Melvin and Sanjay Bedford with performers Freddy Koikaran, Yohan Chacko, Mark Thomas, Deepa Nambiar, Navarre Roy, Prashanth Oliver, Criag Lobo, Deandra Clementine Nicholas, Kumaran Sethuraman and others.

On May 14. 4 pm & 7 pm.

At Alliance Française of Madras.

