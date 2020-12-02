Salman Khan was booked and arrested for hunting a Black Buck during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hai under Rajshri Productions. He was sentenced to five years in prison but was granted bail soon after.

The actor who was supposed to appear before the Jodhpur court for the same Black Buck poaching case got an exemption on Tuesday. The actor made an appeal to the court that the Corona crisis is preventing him from appearing before the court. The actor’s lawyer submitted an application requesting to delay the next session till there is a decline in the corona cases in the country. Keeping the COVID situation in mind, the court allowed for an exemption and rescheduled to another hearing. The court has listed the next hearing on Jan 16.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain cast - Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, and Tabu were all accused of hunting a rare-bred Black Buck during the shoot of the movie. However, on the grounds of the benefit of the doubt, everyone but Salman has been acquitted. He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment in 2018. But, the actor challenged this decision in Jodhpur district and sessions court and was granted bail. The case has been active ever since then.