Refusing to accept that Sushant Singh Rajput was a 'mentally weak' person and that's why his committed suicide, a furious Kangana Ranaut highlights how the film industry functions.



In a video shared on social media by her team, Kangana begins by stating the fact that he was a scholar. "He was a rank holder. How can his mind be weak? If you look at his last few posts, he is clearly saying, literally begging, 'Watch my films. I have no Godfather. I will be taken out of the industry'. In his interviews, he had expressed why the industry wasn't accepting him. So is there no foundation of this incident?"



Highlighting that despite making his debut with Kai Po Che! (2013) and doing films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) among others in a span of just six-seven years, Kangana asks why his films were never acknowledged or awarded.



Watch the video here:

#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint pic.twitter.com/PI70xJgUVL — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 15, 2020



In the video, Kangana also revealed receiving messages asking her not to take any wrong step if things aren't going as she wanted them to in her life. "Why do they want to put in my mind that I should commit suicide. But in Sushant's case, he accepted it. He was called worthless and he agreed," she said.



Apart from Kangana, many other actors also questioned the way Bollywood functions. While Meera Chopra issued an apology on behalf of the industry, Ranvir Shorey called out 'two facedness' of Bollywood's gatekeepers and Gulshan Devaiah simply stated that Bollywood is not a family. Read more about their statements here.



ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans baffled; recall his words in Chhichhore



ALSO READ: 'Shocked beyond words': Bollywood mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death



ALSO READ: 'Sushant Singh Rajput... why do you end your life': Amitabh Bachchan



ALSO READ: Sikander Kher shattered after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, urge people to ‘stop gossiping and bitching’