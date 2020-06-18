Mumbai, June 18 (IANS): Southern star Allu Sirish says he has made a conscious decision to increasingly use and support Indian brands.



"I have made a conscious decision to use and support more Indian brands. I'm aware (that) in a globalised world it may not be practical to avoid all foreign products, but let's buy local as much as possible," Sirish posted on Instagram along with a photograph of products of local brands he bought.



"By consuming Indian brands we help our own economy. Here are some products I purchased at the supermarket recently. All Indian brands. Many of us use local products but don't like to admit as we think that makes us look less cool. It's time to break that myth. Let's not just buy local but be vocal about it. I urge you all to #GoLocalBeVocal," he added.



Recently, Sirish had shared a photograph holding a dumbbell and said that he is relying on the workout device and running to stay in shape during the unlock phase when gyms are still shut.



"I dream about bench press, cable crossovers & deadlifts. But all I have are these dumbells. Relying on these & running during the #Unlock1. What's your workout routine now?" he captioned the image.



Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Gouravam, was last seen on screen in the Telugu film ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.