Days after it was reported that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sent a legal notice to his estranged wife Aaliya alleging "engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation", Aaliya took to Twitter to share a telephonic conversation between her and Nawazuddin.

In the audio, she can be heard asking Nawazuddin about the defamation case that he has filed against her and also questioning him about how far he would go to save his brother Shamas Siddiqui.

“My conscience is not for SALE nor am I scared of false Defamation cases. U can go to any extent to save @ShamasSiddiqui who harassed me right under your nose. I don’t care. CDR matter & stalking is just a small example. I will show ur true face to the COURT SOON,” wrote Aaliya while sharing the audio clip.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and have two children, Shora and Yanni.

In May, Aaliya had sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life. "I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," Aaliya's lawyer had told a news channel.