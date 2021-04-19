Rakul Preet Singh reveals that she resorts to barley water, which not only helps her stay cool during the scorching months but also has its numerous health benefits

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Monday shared her recipe to beat the summer heat.

Rakul reveals that she resorts to barley water, which not only helps her stay cool during the scorching months but has its numerous health benefits, too. She shared the health tip on Instagram along with a post where she poses with a glass of barley water.



"Thinking how to beat the summer heat? Let barley water come to your rescue. A cool drink suggested by my super cool nutritionist @munmun.ganeriwal, it will rid you of all summer woes; be it bloating, acne or any digestive issue. Ise kehte hai: chota naam, bada kaam," Rakul wrote.

The actress appears alongside Arjun Kapoor in the latest music video "Dil hai deewana", which released on Saturday. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Darshan Raval and actress-turned-singer Zara Khan, the song is pitched as a party track. Arjun and Rakul are also set to appear in Kaashvi Nair's OTT film "Sardar Ka Grandson".

Rakul will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the campus comedy Doctor G and Ajay Devgn's thriller Mayday, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Her other upcoming films include Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.