Amid Pegasus controversy, Kangana Ranaut says ‘kings’ have right to know about ‘antisocial elements’

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Monday to talk about how 'kings' used to disguise themselves and visit their kingdom to know what their 'subjects' were discussing, and that it is his 'right and prerogative' to want to know about 'antisocial elements.'

Kangana’s comments came hours after media reports emerged of the Pegasus software being used to spy on journalists, politicians and others. The Pegasus software has the ability to activate a phone’s camera and microphone secretly, and even gain access to messages, photos, emails and other data on a device. The spyware was developed by the Israeli cyberarms firm NSO Group and can be covertly installed on mobile phones with almost all versions of iOS and Android.

However, the actress said at the end of her note that she was not referring to the current issue with Pegasus.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Even in ancient times greatest kings used to disguise and secretly visit the remotest parts of their country, people and their homes to know to hear what their subjects talking or discussing, this exercise is a part of administration, biggest example is in Ramayana, during one such visit lord Rama got to know about Maa Sita’s perception among general people when he heard them secretly (sic).”

“No big deal if the king wants to know about antisocial element’s whereabouts or general issues of people and their mindset… It is his right, prerogative and business to keep his eyes and ears open... So, hyenas stop crying foul, and No, I am not talking about #pegasus Ha ha ha (sic),” she concluded.

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended permanently earlier this year for violation of its policies after she made controversial statements in the aftermath of the West Bengal assembly elections. The actress has been active on Instagram ever since while also expressing her dislike for the platform several times.