TV and film actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Friday. The news about him passing away was shared by several Bollywood celebrities and TV actors on their social media accounts.

Bikramjeet is most well-known for his role in Anil Kapoor's 24 and in the Rana Daggubati-starrer The Ghazi Attack. He also acted in other television shows such as Kismat, Namak Haraam, Adaalat, Neeli Chhatri Waale, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Tenali Rama (TV series) and Special OPS.

The actor forayed into the showbiz world in 2003, after retiring from the Indian Army. He was seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's '2005 hit film 'Page 3'. Later he went on to star in Paap, Karam, Corporate, Thanks Maa, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? Aarakshan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Joker, Horror Story, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Oh my god!!! What a sad news !!! We knew each other for 14 yrs since the making of 1971 ! REST IN PEACE MAJOR !!!Folded hands So Shocking!!!."



Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his grief. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with him Bypass Road, tweeted, "Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you." Tusshar Kapoor also tweeted an image of Bikramjeet, expressing his grief over the actor's death.