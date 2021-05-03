Shefali Jariwala, who recently participated in Bigg Boss 13, opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Harmeet Singh from the music director duo Meet Bros, and confessed that she had been subjected to a lot of “mental violence.”

Shefali spoke about how women should realise when they are not being appreciated, and that one of the reasons that helped her make the decision to arrange for divorce with Harmeet was the fact that she was independent and making her own money. “I think, one of the reasons why I could make the decision for myself, was because I was independent. I was making my own money,” Shefali said.

Media reports also quoted her as saying, “It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life.”

She then spoke about the challenges involved in divorce and pointed out the stigma surrounding divorcees. “The biggest fear in our country is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support, (sic)” she told media sources.

Shefali had worked with Harmeet Singh for a few music videos by Meet Bros’ including Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. The couple got married in 2004 and ended things on a sour note in 2009.

Shefali Jariwala is now married to Parag Tyagi, who tied the knot in 2014 after dating for a few years. The two of them also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye in seasons 5 and 7.

The actress said last year during an interview that she wished to adopt a child with Parag. She was quoted as saying, “From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon.”