Actress Malaika Arora said during a recent episode of television show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 that she has always wished she had a daughter to share her things with.

Malaika spoke about it when she made a guest appearance in the show as a temporary replacement for Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shilpa had recently announced that her family had tested positive for COVID-19. However, Shilpa has tested negative.

During the show, Malaika was charmed by a contestant named Florina Gogoi, who was six years old. The actress picked Florina up in her arms and said seeing her perform reminded her that she has always wanted a daughter.

Malaika said, “Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? (Shall I take you home?) I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, ‘Kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti. (I wish I had a daughter.)’ I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!”

The actress also asked for a hug and a kiss from Florina.

During this episode, Florina had performed to the 1980s’ number ‘Disco Station’, which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle. Malaika too had joined Florina on stage during the dance.

Malaika has a son named Arhaan, who is 18, from her marriage with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.