Samantha Akkineni is one of those actors who truly put herself out there on social media. Not just movie promotions or work posters, the Oh Baby star frequently teases her followers with regular updates about her personal life. She also shares adorable selfies and pictures with her pet dog who she fondly calls her son, Hash Akkineni. He makes regular appearances on her feed and the netizens simply cannot get over their pictures.

Here are 10 best Samantha and Hash moments that you must check out:

Chronicles of being cute

In one of the first pictures, Samantha posted with Hash, she introduced us to their signature hashtag, #chroniclesofbeingcute. Donned in a red sweatshirt with white heart prints, Samantha looks dewy and fresh and she and Hash pose to glory.

Love is love

The Ye Maya Chesave actress is also quite vocal on relevant social issues on her social media handles. During the ‘Pride month,’ she dressed up her little boy in a rainbow-coloured vest and captioned, “There’s nothing wrong with you. There’s a lot wrong with the world you live in...Love is Love.” The picture that advocated LGBTQ equality and rights was loved by the masses.

For the soul

Samantha has always told her fans about her love for animals. Sharing a candid picture where she is seen laughing, while Hash looks at her admiringly, she wrote, “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”

Up for a ride?

The onset of a pandemic followed by a lockdown confined us to our home last year. The Super Deluxe actor shared a picture reminiscing the times the Akkineni trio - Chaitanya, Samantha, and Hash went out on small adventures. Calling it a throwback picture, she wrote, “Going on a grand adventure...almost.”

Stronger, together

When Samantha won the Best Actress Award for Majili and Oh Baby in the Zee Cine Awards, she posed with her trophy and Hash. She calls him her strength and what better than your favorite pet animal to share your success with?

The gym buddies

The 34-year-old actress also happens to be a fitness enthusiast. And we often see Hash’s presence in her gym when she sweats it out. In this picture as the star rests on the floor after a heavy workout session, we find Hash lying right next to her. This picture indeed made the internet go weak in its knees.

No filter tales

They say that animals bring a certain positivity to life. And with this picture, we do see the kind of effect that Hash has had over Sam. With a no-filter picture, she says, “Good light, good skin, good puppy kinda day,” and we 100 percent agree.

Work dairies

Did you know that Hash collaborated with Samantha’s fashion line, Saaki? Well, he did, for his birthday. Samantha released a limited edition - Saaki x Hash and the collection was a tribute for him. Again, netizens went in awe when the special line of clothing and accessories was launched.

Sunday Snuggles

Weekends are meant for snuggles and cuddles and that’s exactly what the mother-son duo are doing here.

No room for privacy

In a recent story posted by Samantha, she gives us a glimpse of how Hash does not understand personal space. This story was shared and reposted several times that it was trending all over social media.