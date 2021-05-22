Phoebe Dynevor, aka the protagonist Daphne on Netflix's Bridgerton, finally opened up about Regé-Jean Page's exit from one of the OTT's greatest hits of all times. In a recent interview with during an award circuit podcast on Spotify the actress shared that she did have a bit of heads up.



However, Phoebe was quick to add that the show centres around the Bridgertons and the show is inspired from eight volumes about the family written by author Julia Quinn. She guessed that the fans of the books were more likely to know that than the ones who are ardent admirers of the show but might not have gone through the books. She added that the fans of the books are aware that each volume highlights a different Bridgerton sibling and Season 2 is to focus on Jonathan Bailey who plays Anthony Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor is all set to return as Daphne in Season 2. Image Credit: Netflix

The first book is all about Daphne Bridgerton, who enters the competitive arena and wins over the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset. Their chemistry in the show quickly became the talk of the town. So fans had anticipated they would share screentime, however, Rege's exit had dampened the spirits of some fans, to say the least. However, the fans might want to take heart from the news that the Regency era drama has already been picked up for Season 3 and 4, apart from the second one that's already in making.

The second book, and therefore season, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton. And while Daphne, who is now happily married to Simon, will help her brother navigate the social season, there is less focus on her relationship with the duke.