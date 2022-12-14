Vijay Sethupathi shares a selfie of his transformation on social media

On Monday, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi took to his Instagram account to share a mirror selfie, which showed his transformation. The picture left many fans of the actor stunned and is already going viral on social media. The actor has lost some weight and appears fit in the image. Some fans also commented that the artiste looked younger in the photo and even asked if the look was for some role. Vijay rarely shares images and videos which are not related to his work.

The snapshot appeared to be from Vijay’s makeup or vanity area. Behind him, a few clothes could be seen hanging. Vijay was smiling and sporting white-rimmed glasses in the picture. He was wearing a white shirt. In the caption, he added an emoji.

As soon as the actor's post went up, fans rushed to the comments section. One fan commented, “What a changeover (sic).” “vjs back to smart,” wrote another user. One fan asked, “Weight loss?”

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the Tamil-language action comedy film, DSP. The film, which was released on December 2 this year, was directed by Ponram and starred Anukreethy Vas, Prabhakar, Pugazh, Ilavarasu, G. Gnanasambandam, Deepa Shankar, and Singampuli in supporting roles.

The actor is also set to make his Bollywood debut with the Sriram Raghavan directional Merry Christmas. The thriller also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The actor will also appear in the upcoming silent film, Gandhi Talks. The movie will be directed by Kishore P Belekar and will star Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami as well.

According to reports, Vijay will also feature in the Hindi-language web series, Farzi. The Amazon Prime Video show will be directed by Raj and DK and will feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead.