Hyderabad-based philanthropist, Sudha Reddy is the only Indian to be walk at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week

Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy has always left everyone awestruck when it comes to fashion. The philanthropist is big on experimenting with new looks and making a statement. After wowing all with her appearance at the Met Gala 2021, this time she would be walking at the Paris Haute Couture Week. While she heads to Paris to live her moment, we get in touch with her as she talks all about the show and the brands she would be collaborating with.

Excited and happy Sudha Reddy sharing about how it feels to be the only Indian to be a part of Paris Haute Couture Week, says, “It was a surreal feeling to be invited as the only Indian from Hyderabad at the prestigious fashion event and I cannot say if I felt ever more confident, excited, beautiful and proud. The artistry and expertise behind Paris Haute Couture Week makeup are one of the world’s great creative endeavours and I am incredibly excited to have extended this gesture.

Highlighting the rich lineage of India when it comes to culture and tradition will be my core agenda during this visit. The inclusion of Rahul Mishra in Paris Haute Couture Week is the mark of India being an integral part of the ever-evolving evolving landscape of haute couture. The craftsmanship and artistry of India need to be celebrated at every stage. I feel South Asian representation is still very marginalised at these events. I would have liked to see more South Asians and Indians at the event as I believe Indians are making a mark in every field across the world and they need to be celebrated at such global outings.”

Sudha always stunned people with her glamorous looks at every event and so talking about what she would be wearing at the Paris event she says, “I have chosen Avant-garde looks that complement international and local fashion sensibilities. I have zeroed down on haute couture looks from Christian Dior, Balmain, Chanel, Ralph & Russo, Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, Jenny Packham, Versace, Albert Ferretti, Armani and Giambattista Valli.”

Talking about the accessories that she would be carrying at the vent she mentions, “I will be using my personal collection of accessories from Judith Leiber, Hermes, Dolce&Gabbana, while I have opted for bespoke fine jewellery by Ghanasingh Be True, Shree Jewellers and Shree Raj in an effort to propel local ateliers into the global limelight.”

Ending her note on what fashion means to her she explains, “I can say that fashion plays a significant role in my life. That is the reason I opted for a professional degree in the field, to understand the nuances of fashion from an expert eye. My personal style has always been a blend of modern and the traditional, the west and the east. I believe that fashion is reflective and must mirror not only the pulse of the season but the persona of the wearer.

I tend to gravitate towards bright, happy colours and innovative design, but some of my favourite looks are more understated and intricate in their simplicity. I believe fashion is a personal statement and all about oneself. I would rather be considered a forerunner in the world of fashion rather than fall prey to customary and seasonal trends that look good on social media on models and celebrities. What’s in vogue today may not be in vogue tomorrow but personal style is evergreen.”