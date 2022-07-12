Three titles featuring BTS to stream on Disney+
Three titles featuring K-pop superstar BTS will be available on Disney+ under a deal between the streamer and HYBE, the entertainment company behind the group.
The titles are BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA, a 4K film featuring the band’s live concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021, and In the Soop: Friendcation, a travel show starring BTS member V, Park Seo-jun of Itaewon Class and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik among others.
The third one is BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a chronological documentary series that records the history of the band ranging from its debut in 2013 to the present as K-pop icons. Disney+ Singapore released a video teaser of the show on Twitter.
The two companies said that they will release more programmes featuring HYBE artists, including BTS, on the streaming service later.
“HYBE came to introduce its high-quality content, which has been produced for fans who love music and artists for a long time, to many more global viewers through Disney’s streaming service (sic),” Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe, said, adding that he hopes this will be the start of a long-term collaboration with Disney.
Recently, after the release of their new anthology album Proof, the group announced that they would be taking a break from group activities, to focus on their individual interests. Following the announcement, two BTS members had already released their solo project works.
Member Jungkook was the first to release a collaboration song Left And Right with American singer Charlie Puth. Rapper J-Hope was the next to release his solo work with the single MORE. His album, Jack in the Box, has a list of ten songs including the released single. It is set to release on July 29.
