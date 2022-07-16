Taapsee Pannu is a professional dancer, reveals her college mate

Angad Singh Ranyal comments on Taapsee Pannu that, “Bollywood has missed how great of a dancer she is. She used to perform artsy acts back then, which we didn’t understand but she would end up getting the first prize every time.”

Angad Singh Ranyal is a Delhi-based comedian who gave a hilarious performance on the stage of India’s Laughter Champion which airs on Sony Entertainment Television where he spoke about his struggles with increasing weight ever since he got married. He disclosed the fact that he bought a fitness watch, joined a gym, and followed the diet but all in vain.

His performance amazed the judges, Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman and Taapsee. The actress commented: I know we were not in the same class, but I would have befriended you in college had I known you’re so hilarious. I’ve never seen you talk this much. To which the comedian shared a friendly reply: I also have never seen you act in college. I think it’s our college’s specialty that people discover their talent after leaving it.

On being asked which college they belonged to, Taapsee refused to answer and stated she won’t name it but still she gets invited there as a chief guest to which Angad replied: I don’t even get called for that. As the college mates were recalling their early days he disclosed Taapsee being an amazing dancer and how Bollywood has missed that part of her.

The actress and her old college mate have shared a bond in One Mic Stand, hosted by Sapan Verma where Angad mentored Taapsee to perform a stand-up comedy show. Shaabash Mithu is a movie that is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj. Taapsee was also seen as a dance teacher in the movie Thappad and was also seen in various movies like Pink, Badla, Haseen Dillruba, etc.

