Ekta Kapoor says ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is not a remake of the Korean film 

Ekta shared the real story behind the movie, “Mohit told me about the script and I said that the Ek Villain franchise had to be bigger this time. Mohit worked on the script and Rohit Shetty liked it. I then went to Rohit, and I am his sister, so I requested him, and he, very sweetly, like good brothers do, gave me the script back and said that’s yours.”

Ekta Kapoor stated that whoever will listen to the script will like it, She further added, “It has not been made in any other language. I don’t know what Korean Mr KRK is watching. But he seems to know more than I know, I think.”

Ek Villain Returns is all set to release on 29 July 2022. The star cast of the movie includes John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

John, Arjun, and Disha were present at the press conference along with Ektaa and T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar. John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor opened up about how challenging it was to play grey shades on screen.

Arjun said: I have played grey characters in earlier movies such as Ishaqzaade or Gunday, But the kind of role I am playing and the way my character wants to be dark and hated is something I have never done before.

John pointed out that the four main characters are very different from each other, which would keep audiences riveted to the film till the end.

Arjun shared his experience of working with John and said, “I was able to stand in front of John because he was gracious enough to allow me to stand in front of him and make me feel secure and comfortable.”