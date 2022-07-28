Screen Reunion: Half-siblings Arjun, and Janhvi to appear in two films

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have redefined brother-sister goals with their banter and now the half-siblings are all set to entertain the audiences with their upcoming films Ek Villain Returns and Good Luck Jerry respectively.

Arjun's Ek Villain Returns, an action thriller, is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, and will be hitting the silver screen on Friday, while Jahnvi's black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry will drop digitally on the same day.

Arjun Kapoor is seen wishing Jahnvi in Ek Villain style by taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a video of him holding the signature Ek Villain smiley mask and can be heard saying: “Life mein tumhe kabhi mile Villain ya Hero, bas ek baat yaad rakhna…keep doing hard work with honesty, baki sab sort ho jayega dear Jerry. Good luck Jahnvi for GoodLuck Jerry (sic).”

For the unversed, Arjun and his sister, Anshula Kapoor is producer Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage with Mona Shourie. In 1996, he married late veteran star Sridevi, with whom he has two daughters -- Janhvi and Khushi. It was after Sridevi's untimely demise in 2018 that the relationship between Arjun and his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi evolved.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had even mentioned during the sixth season of Koffee With Karan that Arjun was a "pillar of strength" for the two girls and Boney as they were coming to terms with the sudden demise of Sridevi.

Ek Villain Returns is directed by Mohit Suri. The film also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The tracks Galliyan and Zaroorat became instant blockbusters.

Jahnvi's Good Luck Jerry is directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara, which was released in 2018.

