Executive producer of the popular TV show, Schitt's Creek, Ben Feigin passes away at 47

Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer of the TV show Schitt's Creek and founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC, passed away due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 47. Ben's death was confirmed by United Talent Agency, according to sources. He is survived by his wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.

Ben served as executive producer on Schitt's Creek, serving as a key force in the series' development and launch. According to sources, for the final season of the TV show, Ben received an Emmy award for outstanding comedy series, a PGA award for outstanding producer of episodic television for a comedy and a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series.

Born in Silver Spring, Maryland, Ben graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara before starting work at Warner Bros, stated reports. He then joined William Morris, where he met his wife, before moving to UTA, The Collective, and Amblin Entertainment. He then served under Warner Bros to oversee popular series like Friends, The West Wing, and ER.

He also worked on the reunion of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, producing 2008's Cheech & Chong: Roasted and their 2010 concert film Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This, as well as brokering their first merchandising and licensing deal.

Ben also contributed to creative artistic commissions for Barack Obama and an exhibit for the Grammy Museum about the Chicano Art Movement. He also taught classes at the University of California, Los Angeles, New York University, and UCSB. He maintained a long line-up of non-profit work too, including contributions to StandUp2Cancer, Gilda's Club World-Wide, the Tony Hawk Foundation, the Creative Coalition, and Laurene Powell Jobbs' Emerson Collective.

The service for the producer will be held Thursday at Mount Sinai Cemetery, Hollywood Hills. Donations on behalf of Ben can be made to Stand Up to Cancer, said reports.