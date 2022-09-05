Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez adopt a pet after their lavish wedding

The couple had their wedding at Ben's estate in Georgia last month, followed by a honeymoon in Italy

Hollywood celebrity couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a new member to their family by adopting a pet. The newlyweds recently headed to an animal shelter in Los Angeles with Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with former husband Mark Anthony, stated reports.

Sources added that while it is not yet known what animal was chosen, Max was later photographed carrying a cardboard crate out of the centre. The pictures were published by a popular media organisation on Sunday. The couple hosted a wedding party at Affleck's plantation-style estate in Georgia last month (August 20), after getting tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July.

While sharing details from the nuptials, Jennifer had posted an image of her in a white Ralph Lauren gown beside the 50-year-old Batman actor dancing under a neon sign that said, “Mr. & Mrs Affleck”.

On the topic of the wedding, Jennifer was quoted as saying, “When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken. I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full circle, and not at all the way we planned it. Better (sic).”

She described their wedding reception by sharing a quote written by Ben for his 2016 movie, Live by Night, which said, “This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now.” The couple, dubbed ‘Bennifer’ by their fans, first got together after meeting on the sets of the 2003 romantic-comedy film, Gigli, before they broke off their engagement in 2004.