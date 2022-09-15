AP Dhillon throws the ceremonial first pitch for the baseball team, Toronto Blue Jays

AP Dhillon is a Canada-based singer who is popular for his songs like Brown Munde, Summer High, and Insane

Popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon threw the ceremonial pitch for the baseball team, Toronto Blue Jays at the American League baseball match on Tuesday night at the Roberts Centre stadium in Toronto. The game was the second match for the Blue Jays in the American League, in which the team emerged victorious after facing defeat from the Tampa Bay Rays in the first match.

On Wednesday, Toronto Blue Jays' official Twitter account wrote, “Brown Munde!! Big thanks to the legend-AP Dhillon-for throwing tonight’s first pitch (sic).”

A short while later, AP Dhillon made a post on his official Instagram handle commending the team for defeating the Tampa Bay Rays by 7-2. The singer also shared some pictures from the match in the post. One of the pictures showed the artiste in a Toronto Blue Jays jersey on the pitch with the team’s mascot, Ace. The singer captioned the post, “Big win for the Jays tonight. Honored to be a part of it (sic).”

Apart from the World Series, Major League Baseball teams and the American League have a tradition where a famous person or public figure throws out the ceremonial first pitch before every game. The ceremonial first pitches have historically taken place on MLB Opening Day, during the World Series, or during All-Star Games. Many celebrities including American presidents have thrown the first pitch. Earlier this year, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks also threw the first pitch for Cleveland Guardians in a match against San Francisco Giants at the Progressive Field.

AP Dhillon is a Canada-based singer who is popular for songs like Brown Munde, Summer High, and Insane among many others. The singer who was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab started his career in 2019 with the songs, Fake and Faraar.