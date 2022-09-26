Gerard Butler and Judi Dench are amongst the invitees for Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal's wedding

According to sources, Hollywood actors Gerard Butler and Judi Dench, who have worked with Indian actor Ali Fazal, have been invited to his wedding with actress Richa Chadha. Richa and Ali's wedding is now only days away as the actors are soon set to jet off to New Delhi to begin their celebrations. The actors will have wedding celebrations in both Delhi and Mumbai.

Media sources said that the wedding celebrations will start on September 29 in Delhi, followed by the wedding on October 3. According to reports, Ali Fazal's co-actor from the film Victoria and Abdul, Dame Judi Dench and Gerard Butler, who Ali co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar have been invited to the reception party which will take place in Mumbai on October 4.

Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood, stated media sources. Reports added that Ali and Richa will also throw a wedding party in Delhi’s Gymkhana Club in mid-October. Earlier the invitation for the couple’s wedding which had been designed in a matchbox style, featuring the couple on bicycles had gone viral on the internet.

Media sources said that Richa and Ali decided to have an environmentally friendly wedding. Sources added that they've hired a food curator to make sure the food is presented in a way that prevents food waste and makes it easy for the guests to move about while they eat, without carrying heavy food plates.

A source told media outlets, “There will be minimal use of plates, cutlery and non-biodegradable stuff. The food has been curated so that it requires minimal to no extra cutlery. They are skipping the typical elaborate buffet, but have a very cool way of serving everything from appetizers to mains to desserts in a pick-and-eat manner. For instance, if it’s rice and gravy, it will be served in a jar for a single portion size so people can pick it up and use a spoon while they hang around. It will be convenient for them as well. The theme at both Mumbai and Delhi celebrations will be sustainable and environmentally friendly (sic).”

