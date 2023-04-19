Jeremy Renner's nephew details snow plough accident in body cam footage

On April 11, Jeremy made his first public appearance at the premiere of his Disney+ reality series

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner's nephew recounts the Avengers star's horrific snow plough accident in new body camera footage released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Department. On January 1, Jeremy was run over by his Sno-Cat, a large snow plough that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, as he attempted to help his 27-year-old nephew, Alex Fries, free a pickup truck lodged in the snow, stated reports.

Sources added that when the actor exited his Sno-Cat to check on Alex, the vehicle kept moving. The artiste was stuck under the plough's tread as he tried to stop it from hitting Alex. In the footage, obtained by a popular media house, Jeremy's nephew is heard telling law enforcement, “He got out to tell me something, and then that's when it started coming at me, full force.”

“Right where his blood is at, that's where it all happened,” Alex told officers, adding, “He tried to jump on it, into the (snow plough), and it took him under.” In the video, a deputy spots Jeremy's hat underneath the snow plough.

The Hawkeye actor was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after the accident, later revealing that he broke over 30 bones. Since the incident, the actor updated fans with his progress on social media, posting a video of himself in physical therapy in February with the caption, “Whatever it takes,” a nod to Avengers: Endgame.

Earlier this month, Jeremy opened up about his recovery in an interview, in which he said he remembers ‘all of" the pain’. “I was awake through every moment. It's exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he said.

On April 11, Jeremy made his first public appearance at the premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations, about renovating used vehicles for underserved communities around the world.