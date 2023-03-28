Why did Priyanka Chopra move to the US? ‘I was tired of the politics,’ she says

Priyanka Chopra, who forayed into Hollywood after having worked in the Bollywood film industry, rising to the top as one of the most sought-after actors, recently opened up about why she decided to move out of India, her home country; and Bollywood that brought her name and fame.

Speaking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said she was being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood as she was not being cast in movies and she also had some “beef” with people in the industry. She said at this juncture, her manager Anjula Acharia, who saw her in a music video, called her asking if she would be interested in building a career in music in the US.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.

After featuring in a few music videos and with songs like In My City and Exotic, PC, as she is popularly called, was trying to establish herself as an international music artiste. But soon, Quantico happened, which made Priyanka a household name.

On the podcast, Priyanka said that she had been looking for ways to move away from Bollywood, and Anjula’s offer was just what she needed.“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of the Russo Brothers’ much-awaited series Citadel in which she plays a spy along with Richard Madden. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.