Paris Hilton poses with her babies, husband in matching pyjamas in family Christmas pictures

Paris Hilton is having a blast on her first holiday season as a mom, as she can be seen dressed in matching pyjamas.

She poses with her husband Carter Reum and their two kids, daughter London Marilyn and son Phoenix, in new pictures, as per a media source.



Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares pictures from holiday season

She said: “Carter and I couldn’t wait to take our very first holiday photo with Phoenix & London, as a family of 4.”

Hilton shared the pictures with the source ahead of Christmas. "I’ve always dreamt of this moment, and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays, and ring in the new year," added Hilton. "I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together.”

The photos show the family of four gathered together in matching red, green, and white plaid flannel pajamas as they pose on their staircase.

As per the source, Hilton holds her daughter London in her arms while Phoenix sits in his father's lap. London remains wrapped in a matching flannel blanket while she remains out of the camera's focus. But Phoenix and Hilton are photographed gazing down at London as Reum smiles at his wife.



Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde wrap up first Mumbai schedule for ‘Deva’

Hilton announced last month that she and Reum had welcomed a second child through a post shared on Instagram. “Thankful for my baby girl”, the DJ wrote alongside a snap of a pink Peter Pan collared top, which had "London" etched on the front, and cozy bottoms with in-built feet.

Speaking with the same source, after her daughter's birth, Hilton said, "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" She added that she and Reum "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents.”

Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021 after more than a year of dating and tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony in November 2021.