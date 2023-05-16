Alia Bhatt celebrates Thai actor Davika Hoorne’s birthday ahead of Gucci Cruise show in Seoul

Last week, the Italian high-end luxury fashion brand Gucci announced Alia Bhatt as their first Indian Global Ambassador. Alia left for Seoul to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 show where she will be debuting as the brand’s new face. The show will take place at the Gyeongbokgung on May 16, commemorating Gucci's 25 years in South Korea.

Also read: Alia Bhatt debuts Met Gala 2023 in an enthralling pearl gown by Prabal Gurung

Before the show, however, Alia joined popular Thai actress Davika Hoorne’s birthday party in Seoul and their pictures have caused quite a buzz on social media. The Thai actress took to her Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with Alia, in which they can be seen posing. She captioned the post, ‘Love,’ followed by a heart-shaped emoji.

In the snaps, Davika was seen wearing a cream coloured co-ord set consisting of a crop jacket with a mini skirt and a blue shirt paired with a black tie while Alia flaunted a black slip-on mini dress with embroidered lace trims and topped it off with a light brown trench coat featuring long sleeves and button closures. The brown coat accentuated her look by adding a good contrast to her black dress. She accessorised her outfit with an over-the-body Gucci sling bag and statement rings.

Davika is a Thai-Belgian-born actress who made her acting debut in 2010 on the Ngao Kammathep series as a lead. She rose to fame with the film Heart Attack starring Sunny Suwanmethanon. Other notable works of hers include Suddenly Twenty, My Ambulance and Pee Mak alongside Mario Maurer.

Also read: Alia Bhatt says the Met Gala was the longest time she had been away from daughter Raha

The Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show will take place at the Gyeongbokgung Palace on May 16 and will begin at 4.30 pm (IST). It will be live-streamed for the public on Gucci's social media outlets. Gucci's Global Ambassador's K-pop group Exo's KAI, NewJeans' Hanni, South Korean singer IU, and actress Shin Min-a will also attend the show, according to reports.