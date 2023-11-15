Football legend David Beckham set to grace a bash in Mumbai hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Reports

Football icon David Beckham, currently in India as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador, is anticipated to soon meet with Bollywood’s elite in Mumbai. According to reports, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, known for their star-studded gatherings, will be hosting a private dinner for David, drawing in Mumbai's creme de la creme.

A source was quoted as saying, “David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador, and he will be meeting Sonam and Anand during his trip to Mumbai. The power couple will be hosting David tomorrow when he is in Mumbai and have invited the creme de la creme icons of the city for a dinner at their residence.”

The exclusive event is rumoured to be an intimate affair, with only 25 select individuals securing an invitation to the lavish gathering. David, known for his philanthropy, is also expected to grace the first semifinal of the ongoing World Cup between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Prior to his Mumbai rendezvous, the athlete visited Gujarat to gain insights into UNICEF's initiatives, focusing on child rights and gender equality. Reflecting on his experiences, Beckham shared on Instagram, “An incredibly special few days with @unicef here in Gujarat. It’s a great privilege to see first-hand the work Unicef is doing on the ground to support children and their families. The energy and innovation I have seen here has been so inspiring, and I loved hearing the children’s stories and their hopes and dreams for the future. When we empower young people, we see the change they can bring to their communities. @unicefindia.”

