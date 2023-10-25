‘Shaft’ actor Richard Roundtree passes away aged 81

Richard Roundtree, a pioneering actor known for his iconic portrayal of private eye John Shaft in the 1970s Shaft films and for his compelling roles addressing race relations in America passed away at the age of 81, according to reports. His manager Patrick McMinn told a media organisation that Roundtree succumbed to pancreatic cancer at his Los Angeles residence. However, his representatives are yet to officially confirm the news.

Roundtree's legacy as an African-American leading man in the film industry was revolutionary. As Patrick expressed in a statement, “Richard's work and career served as a turning point for African American leading men in film. The impact he had on the industry cannot be overstated.”

Also read: Legendary Indian spinner and Angad Bedi's father Bishan Singh Bedi passes away

Roundtree Fame has experienced a significant rise from Shaft

Roundtree's rise to fame began with the 1971 Blaxploitation classic Shaft, where he portrayed a private detective in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York. His portrayal of the rugged, street-smart character, known for his flashy leather jackets and accompanied by the memorable theme song by Isaac Hayes, redefined the image of a cool Black leading man and gained the admiration of audiences from all backgrounds.

Aside from his iconic role in Shaft, Roundtree contributed to groundbreaking projects of the era, including the 1977 ABC television slavery drama Roots and his role as the daring motorcycle daredevil Miles in the 1974 film Earthquake. One of his more poignant films was Once Upon a Time ... When We Were Colored in 1996, a story centred on a close-knit Black community confronting the challenges of racism in post-war Mississippi. He also starred alongside Peter O'Toole as Robinson Crusoe in Man Friday in 1975 and played opposite Laurence Olivier's portrayal of General Douglas MacArthur in Inchon in 1981.

Roundtree continued to work steadily throughout his career, accumulating a total of 159 acting credits. Additionally, he had three upcoming projects that are yet to be released according to Internet Movie Database. He leaves behind a legacy that significantly impacted the entertainment industry.

Also read: World’s oldest dog, Bobi, passes away aged 31 in Portugal

Roundtree was married twice and is survived by his four daughters: Nicole, Tayler, Morgan, and Kelli Roundtree, as well as his son, James, according to sources.