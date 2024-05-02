Adhyayan Suman says all his working life he has been ‘seeking some validation’

Talking about slowing down, Adhyayan said, “Why did I slow down in the middle because of a lack of opportunities? I think it is important for me to be honest with myself and to my audiences. The lack of opportunities of course, otherwise if it was up to me, I would be doing and seen in every other show or film.”

Now, he hopes to work with good directors and play good characters.“I just want to be a good working actor. For me, I am not working for the stardom aspect of it because that is the byproduct of doing good work, but I want a lot of respect as an artiste, that’s what I think I am working towards,” added the actor.

Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, got the validation he was seeking, from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “All my life that I have been working I have been seeking some validation,” he said.