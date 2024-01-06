Shivarajkumar on Jailer co-star Rajinikanth: 'Have immense respect for him'

The promotions for Dhanush's Captain Miller, which is slated to hit screens on Pongal, have begun in full swing. The film marks Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's sophomore project in Tamil and is slated to hit screens for Pongal.



Meanwhile, a video of the popular Kannada actor, in which he talks about working with Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer is now doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Captain Miller is seen telling television anchor Gopinath that the reason he decided to get on board was Rajinikanth himself.

Also Read: PM Modi in Lakshadweep: Top 5 destinations you must visit to explore this island getaway

"I have immense respect for Rajinikanth sir. I also like Nelson as a director. When a director of this generation is helming a project with Rajinikanth, there should be something in him. I believe he broached the idea of casting me in the film and Rajinikanth sir was super excited about it.



Nelson had said that it would be nice to cast me in a cameo and Rajinikanth sir nodded in agreement adding, "Imagine, his father (Rajkumar) would be so proud of him'.



Shivarajkumar added that the reception to his character was astounding. "When people started praising me wherever I went, my wife just couldn't understand the hype. 'Why is everyone praising you so much? What did you do in the film? It was just a cameo, isn't it?' But the accolades never stopped."