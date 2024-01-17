12th Fail fame Harish Khanna to feature in A Game of Two Halves 

Actor Harish Khanna, who earned praises for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest outing, 12th Fail, is now all set to feature in an Indo-British sports drama film titled A Game of Two Halves. The drama is directed by British-Asian filmmaker Khayam Khan and is gearing up for release on February 23. The film confronts the tangled threads of identity, dissonance of race, and the bittersweet grace of finding oneself.



Talking about the new venture, Khanna, who has previously worked in films like 7 Khoon Maaf, Kaminey, and Gangs of Wasseypur, says, "What truly captivated me was the profound impact the film had on Sanjay, the protagonist. His unwavering dedication and grit in pursuit of his clear goal drove the narrative in a truly compelling way."



Giving insights about his role, he reveals, "My character Kadeem, is a man forged of grit and unwavering purpose. His heart beats for the underprivileged and his sole focus is the future of these children, embodied in the academy he built. Through his journey, we witness his unwavering conviction, the emotional turmoil that fuels his passion, and the challenges that threaten his vision. Yet, against all odds, he rises, his spirit undimmed, a testament to the power of dedication and unwavering belief. Shooting with kids was truly a pure joy and a great source of happiness".



Elaborating on the film's subject, he added, "The true strength of the film lies in its ability to connect with viewers on a personal level. By showcasing Sanjay's transformative journey, his search for authenticity, and his unwavering resilience, it delivers a powerful message about overcoming challenges and discovering one's true self. This relatability, coupled with the film's thematic depth, promises to resonate with audiences deeply".



The film features an ensemble cast of Saaj Raja, Lucy Jackson, Swaroopa Ghosh, Nikkita Chadha, Sudha Bhuchar, Chizzy Akudolu, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Pawan Chopra and Sachin Chaudhary among others.