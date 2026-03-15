What was the one thing Zubeen Garg feared until his death?

Garima said that over the last few years, Zubeen spoke about the fear he had about time, a lot. According to his wife, he would say, "If there something I am afraid of, it is Time."

She added that her late husband would even point to the way as he said that the only thing he had fear of in life, was time. Garima said that she did not understand then, why he would say that and what the weight of his words would eventually become. In hindsight, she shared that Zubeen's fear probably arose from the many losses he dealt with in a short time.

Zubeen Garg had to come face-to-face with grief several times in his life when he lost his mother, sister and best friend in a very short span of time.

Garima added, "I don't know why. Maybe he got a call from inside or that was a heavenly connection he felt probably because he lost his mother, his sister and best friend untimely. Within a short period of time, he lost so many people, he faced so many incidents, that is so unfortunate for his life."

Zubeen Garg had a tragic death in Singapore in September, 2025. Initially, reports suggested that the singer had died after drowning during a scuba diving session. Later, there was probe into possible foul play and conspiracy. The investigation is still underway and no conclusion has reached yet.