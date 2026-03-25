Abby and Matt Howard announce pregnancy 6 months after pregnancy loss

Back in September 2025, the couple was struck by a tragedy after Abby suffered a pregnancy loss at 17 weeks, resulting in the loss of their daughter in the womb. They named her Emerson Nicole. The couple had shared the news on Instagram sharing that their unborn daughter had a genetic condition which proved to be fatal.

In a September 27 post, Matt and Abby had shared, "It is with very heavy hearts that we share about the loss of our baby girl born far too soon...The news felt unimaginable. The grief is absolutely devastating. But we feel so much gratitude for the time that we did get to have with her. And we still have hope. Hope has continued to show up for us in so many ways."

On February 28, in another emotional post, the young couple celebrated Emerson's due date. In another version of today maybe we were holding you for the very first time. But that’s not today. Today we are grieving you: our daughter and baby sister. We grieve because we love (so so much) and for the rest of our lives we will carry your love with us. Happy due date sweet Emerson Nicole", the caption read.

Six months after the unfortunate setback, Abby and Matt Howard are all ready to welcome the newest member in the family and their followers and well-wishers are extremely happy for them.