Washington DC, April 11 (ANI): British actress, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie Witchfinder General, has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74.

The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, according to web reports.

Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as An Awfully Big Adventure in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman's Nil by Mouth in 1997.

Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in the Michael Reeves' horror movie Witchfinder General in 1968.